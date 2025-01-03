Looking At Walmart's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart WMT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $200,314, and 16 are calls, amounting to $927,650.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $100.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.35 $17.2 $17.3 $73.33 $346.0K 6.1K 202 WMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.85 $90.00 $95.4K 3.8K 264 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.4 $85.00 $59.7K 1.5K 1.4K WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.85 $90.00 $58.2K 5.6K 278 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.65 $6.55 $6.65 $97.50 $51.8K 178 79

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,363,687, the price of WMT is up 1.31% at $91.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $105.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.