A Closer Look at Qualcomm's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm QCOM revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $350,320, and 11 were calls, valued at $628,525.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.3 $31.85 $32.3 $160.00 $129.2K 146 40 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.85 $18.0 $150.00 $117.0K 2.1K 2 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $49.9 $49.75 $49.9 $105.00 $74.8K 1.2K 15 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $47.05 $46.6 $46.6 $200.00 $69.9K 641 15 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.4 $9.15 $9.25 $155.00 $64.7K 943 154

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Qualcomm, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Qualcomm

With a volume of 757,903, the price of QCOM is down -0.04% at $154.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $180.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.