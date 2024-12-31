PDD Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings PDD we detected 129 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 101 are puts, for a total amount of $23,435,936 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,289,117.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $145.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.45 $50.4 $50.45 $145.00 $474.2K 838 2.3K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.3 $90.00 $450.5K 1.7K 859 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $45.45 $44.75 $44.88 $140.00 $444.3K 12.1K 100 PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.85 $50.35 $50.35 $145.00 $252.2K 838 2.0K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.95 $50.4 $50.4 $145.00 $252.0K 838 2.0K

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

In light of the recent options history for PDD Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of PDD Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 3,465,457, the PDD's price is up by 3.65%, now at $97.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.