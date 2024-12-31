Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FTAI

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on FTAI Aviation. Our analysis of options history for FTAI Aviation FTAI revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $474,680, and 15 were calls, valued at $873,432.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $240.0 for FTAI Aviation during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FTAI Aviation options trades today is 599.29 with a total volume of 6,670.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FTAI Aviation's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

FTAI Aviation 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $103.0 $101.3 $103.0 $45.00 $257.5K 191 25 FTAI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.1 $130.00 $112.6K 431 1.2K FTAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.8 $130.00 $100.0K 431 2.5K FTAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.0 $9.1 $10.0 $150.00 $88.0K 405 276 FTAI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.5 $6.0 $8.58 $240.00 $85.8K 4 100

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

In light of the recent options history for FTAI Aviation, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is FTAI Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,591,892, the price of FTAI is up by 15.99%, reaching $146.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About FTAI Aviation

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $180.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Compass Point continues to hold a Buy rating for FTAI Aviation, targeting a price of $181. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on FTAI Aviation with a target price of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FTAI Aviation, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.