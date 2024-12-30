Spotify Technology Unusual Options Activity For December 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $324,543 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,071,397.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $600.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Spotify Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Spotify Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $600.0, over the past month.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.9 $15.25 $15.5 $600.00 $620.0K 837 100 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $52.0 $51.45 $52.0 $460.00 $104.0K 59 51 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $128.1 $124.1 $128.1 $440.00 $89.6K 6 12 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.4 $15.1 $15.4 $600.00 $75.4K 837 51 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.45 $15.25 $15.45 $600.00 $74.1K 837 52

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Spotify Technology

Trading volume stands at 1,182,711, with SPOT's price down by -0.83%, positioned at $452.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $560.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $560.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.