Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $314,685, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $2,022,668.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $140.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marvell Tech stands at 1465.94, with a total volume reaching 4,295.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marvell Tech, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/10/25 $5.0 $4.65 $5.0 $108.00 $375.0K 135 752 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.95 $33.5 $33.95 $85.00 $339.5K 2.6K 107 MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $14.8 $14.0 $14.47 $110.00 $129.1K 311 90 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.3 $17.2 $17.3 $115.00 $83.0K 192 129 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.85 $24.85 $24.85 $140.00 $77.0K 16 31

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marvell Tech, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,627,821, the price of MRVL is down -1.27% at $112.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $123.0.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

