Altria Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Altria Group MO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Altria Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $746,410, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,187,025.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $55.0 for Altria Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Altria Group stands at 1434.1, with a total volume reaching 32,436.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Altria Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $37.5 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Altria Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.45 $45.00 $252.6K 528 300 MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.8 $0.76 $0.8 $50.00 $232.4K 3.4K 9.0K MO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $45.00 $223.8K 2.0K 274 MO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $47.50 $181.7K 2.5K 300 MO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.8 $12.7 $12.77 $40.00 $109.8K 723 86

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, us Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations, and Helix Innovations. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria maintains the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the us with 42% annual share in 2023. Beyond its core business, it holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, a 42% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos, acquired Njoy Holdings in 2023, and operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category. It also recently disposed of its investment in Juul Labs.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Altria Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Altria Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,514,562, the price of MO is down -0.46% at $52.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Altria Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $65.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.