Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLSK

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark CLSK we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $648,322 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $631,476.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $37.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleanspark options trades today is 13555.59 with a total volume of 18,722.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleanspark's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.75 $27.6 $27.6 $37.00 $480.2K 6.4K 174 CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.95 $4.15 $10.00 $83.0K 7.1K 203 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.5 $3.4 $4.49 $15.00 $62.4K 7.9K 167 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.88 $0.85 $0.88 $10.00 $59.6K 25.2K 915 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $1.1 $1.08 $1.09 $10.00 $56.7K 548 554

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Current Position of Cleanspark

Trading volume stands at 10,626,625, with CLSK's price up by 0.19%, positioned at $10.38.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.