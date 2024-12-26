Check Out What Whales Are Doing With POET

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on POET Technologies. Our analysis of options history for POET Technologies POET revealed 54 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 9% of traders were bullish, while 74% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $219,512, and 50 were calls, valued at $2,702,382.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $11.0 for POET Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for POET Technologies options trades today is 4353.52 with a total volume of 144,184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for POET Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $11.0 over the last 30 days.

POET Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume POET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.9 $0.8 $0.8 $8.00 $160.2K 1.8K 2.3K POET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.75 $1.55 $1.55 $7.00 $155.1K 2.7K 1.3K POET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.5 $1.25 $1.5 $10.00 $150.0K 10.1K 2.2K POET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.5 $1.4 $1.4 $10.00 $131.4K 10.1K 4.3K POET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.2 $1.1 $1.1 $10.00 $110.0K 8.2K 1.8K

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and hyperscale data centers. Its integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges across a broad range of communication, computing, and sensing applications. The group's operations are located in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore.

Having examined the options trading patterns of POET Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of POET Technologies

Trading volume stands at 10,474,973, with POET's price up by 34.81%, positioned at $7.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On POET Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $7.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.