Microsoft's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Microsoft MSFT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 130 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $3,116,741, and 104 are calls, amounting to $10,122,094.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $660.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $660.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $51.05 $49.8 $49.8 $510.00 $747.0K 166 150 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $70.2 $68.1 $69.35 $460.00 $554.8K 552 81 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $30.05 $29.6 $29.6 $420.00 $444.0K 5.8K 155 MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/03/25 $11.65 $11.2 $11.4 $450.00 $432.0K 759 399 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.85 $10.9 $435.00 $327.0K 8.4K 1.8K

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,155,601, the price of MSFT is up by 0.05%, reaching $439.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Microsoft

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $525.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $510. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $515. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $525. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.