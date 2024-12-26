Looking At Red Cat Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Red Cat Hldgs RCAT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RCAT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Red Cat Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,000, and 11 calls, totaling $1,227,792.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $15.0 for Red Cat Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Red Cat Hldgs stands at 2260.9, with a total volume reaching 6,739.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Red Cat Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Red Cat Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.2 $6.7 $6.9 $11.00 $391.2K 1.0K 585 RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $6.9 $6.98 $7.00 $174.8K 5.2K 266 RCAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.9 $6.9 $7.00 $171.8K 5.2K 519 RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.2 $4.9 $4.9 $13.00 $112.7K 1.3K 302 RCAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $15.00 $108.5K 499 179

About Red Cat Hldgs

Red Cat Holdings Inc is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally. Red Cat's suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for night-time operations, and Skypersonic, a provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.

In light of the recent options history for Red Cat Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Red Cat Hldgs

With a volume of 4,545,437, the price of RCAT is up 14.38% at $13.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

