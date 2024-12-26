Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAPL

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apple AAPL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 60 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $185,239, and 55 are calls, amounting to $4,248,816.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $300.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apple's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apple's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.3 $15.1 $15.23 $245.00 $511.0K 29.4K 823 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.4 $15.35 $15.35 $270.00 $368.4K 2.3K 1.5K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.05 $7.95 $8.0 $255.00 $203.2K 70.4K 592 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.4 $15.35 $15.35 $270.00 $184.2K 2.3K 1.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $1.12 $1.11 $1.11 $260.00 $166.3K 22.4K 12.0K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,776,454, the price of AAPL is up 0.22% at $258.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $277.6666666666667.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $260. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $273. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.