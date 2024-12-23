Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in UnitedHealth Group

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $442,883 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $988,254.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 539.5 with a total volume of 2,779.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.45 $16.75 $20.0 $580.00 $276.0K 1.1K 138 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $196.2 $189.45 $192.83 $320.00 $96.4K 20 5 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.6 $4.5 $5.6 $580.00 $86.8K 385 0 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.04 $500.00 $80.3K 726 485 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.2 $19.05 $19.05 $480.00 $78.1K 527 46

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group

Currently trading with a volume of 1,337,958, the UNH's price is up by 0.81%, now at $504.17.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $648.75.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $625. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $655. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $675. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $640.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

