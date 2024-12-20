Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Visa Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa V revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $880,462, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,310,893.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $270.0 and $345.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 1350.17, with a total volume reaching 13,904.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $270.0 to $345.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.2 $21.55 $22.15 $310.00 $469.6K 133 224 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.6 $19.55 $19.6 $345.00 $407.0K 251 218 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.4 $21.25 $21.4 $310.00 $275.2K 133 1.4K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.9 $40.2 $41.68 $275.00 $117.2K 6.3K 1.3K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.25 $38.7 $39.02 $280.00 $117.0K 277 30

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Visa, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Visa's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,740,524, with V's price up by 1.18%, positioned at $318.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Visa

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $370.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Visa with a target price of $375. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Visa with a target price of $371. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $375. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.