Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $346,176, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $2,010,598.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $630.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $630.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $30.2 $29.15 $30.25 $560.00 $605.0K 70 63 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.57 $2.32 $2.41 $630.00 $385.6K 716 1.6K GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.35 $2.5 $630.00 $200.0K 716 3.2K GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/03/25 $6.6 $6.35 $6.35 $580.00 $104.7K 684 175 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.75 $600.00 $93.8K 3.1K 185

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,608,873, the GS's price is down by -0.05%, now at $553.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $607.25.

* An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $686. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $585. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $550. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $608.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

