A Closer Look at American Express's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Express AXP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $777,328, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $179,700.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $350.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Express stands at 733.71, with a total volume reaching 5,366.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Express, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.45 $5.0 $5.0 $300.00 $237.5K 1.8K 1.3K AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.55 $5.0 $5.0 $300.00 $102.5K 1.8K 846 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.85 $6.4 $6.4 $300.00 $89.3K 1.8K 474 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.2 $6.45 $6.45 $300.00 $70.1K 1.8K 9 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.15 $6.45 $6.45 $300.00 $60.4K 1.8K 247

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Present Market Standing of American Express

With a trading volume of 1,386,975, the price of AXP is up by 2.89%, reaching $301.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What The Experts Say On American Express

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $328.2.

* An analyst from Compass Point has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on American Express with a target price of $301. * An analyst from Compass Point has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on American Express with a target price of $350. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $350.

