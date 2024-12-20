Behind the Scenes of Walmart's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart WMT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 73% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $769,950, and 6 are calls, amounting to $201,928.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $73.33 and $95.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walmart's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walmart's significant trades, within a strike price range of $73.33 to $95.0, over the past month.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/24/25 $0.95 $0.86 $0.92 $88.00 $333.5K 40 3.6K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.02 $2.01 $2.02 $92.50 $90.4K 4.4K 1.4K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.96 $1.95 $1.96 $92.50 $67.8K 4.4K 895 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.0 $0.92 $0.92 $73.33 $64.7K 205.1K 1.0K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $90.00 $54.7K 3.4K 127

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

In light of the recent options history for Walmart, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 7,608,341, the price of WMT is down by -0.75%, reaching $92.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $102.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $111. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Walmart with a target price of $94. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.