This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Hldgs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $8,369,261 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $602,284.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $125.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.85 $10.8 $10.8 $65.00 $1.5M 130 1.4K UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/10/25 $13.7 $13.5 $13.7 $80.00 $980.9K 4.0K 2.8K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/10/25 $16.8 $15.3 $15.6 $80.00 $606.8K 4.0K 0 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/10/25 $14.25 $13.45 $13.85 $80.00 $595.5K 4.0K 2.1K UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/10/25 $15.15 $14.4 $14.75 $80.00 $538.3K 4.0K 1.3K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,204,337, the price of UPST is up by 3.87%, reaching $69.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.