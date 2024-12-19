This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Hldgs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 56 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $386,250 and 45, calls, for a total amount of $4,604,770.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $125.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 1568.8, with a total volume reaching 16,406.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $14.2 $13.75 $13.75 $80.00 $490.8K 3.2K 417 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $31.15 $28.45 $30.0 $80.00 $300.0K 397 203 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.2 $14.8 $14.8 $125.00 $296.0K 225 208 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.0 $22.9 $23.0 $80.00 $287.5K 471 125 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.6 $53.0 $53.6 $20.00 $214.4K 4.0K 52

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,260,367, the price of UPST is up 2.78% at $75.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $84.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Needham has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $100. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $95. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $57.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.