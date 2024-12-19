Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Accenture

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Accenture ACN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ACN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Accenture. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $169,344, and 11 are calls, amounting to $648,826.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $400.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $28.7 $28.0 $28.0 $365.00 $246.4K 129 100 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $38.4 $34.5 $37.2 $360.00 $74.4K 54 20 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.2 $13.9 $13.9 $350.00 $65.9K 218 115 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.4 $14.6 $15.0 $400.00 $63.3K 823 107 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $22.0 $19.9 $22.0 $355.00 $55.0K 247 82

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Accenture's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,423,049, the price of ACN is up 6.56% at $370.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Accenture

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $402.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $396. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $422. * In a positive move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $420. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $370.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.