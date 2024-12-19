AppLovin Unusual Options Activity For December 19

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AppLovin APP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for AppLovin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $77,820, and 6 are calls, amounting to $228,919.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $380.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 1027.0, with a total volume reaching 464.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.5 $8.5 $380.00 $77.3K 2.9K 110 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.3 $62.9 $62.9 $380.00 $50.3K 606 8 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.0 $22.8 $24.4 $330.00 $36.6K 1.4K 40 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/03/25 $33.9 $30.3 $31.65 $300.00 $31.6K 21 10 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.3 $27.5 $27.5 $320.00 $30.2K 314 43

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

AppLovin's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 191,410, the price of APP is up by 1.82%, reaching $318.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $447.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $480. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $375. * An analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $480. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $450.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.