ServiceNow's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow NOW revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,538,230, and 34 were calls, valued at $2,837,410.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $1400.0 for ServiceNow during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 116.9 with a total volume of 1,063.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $1400.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.5 $22.9 $24.5 $1145.00 $695.8K 375 305 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.7 $22.6 $24.0 $1100.00 $480.0K 116 219 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $350.0 $330.2 $335.0 $970.00 $301.5K 9 9 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $20.2 $12.0 $12.0 $1145.00 $288.0K 276 240 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $280.0 $265.6 $273.0 $1100.00 $245.7K 9 10

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ServiceNow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ServiceNow

With a trading volume of 460,830, the price of NOW is down by -2.53%, reaching $1119.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.