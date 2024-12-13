Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TGT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $225,215 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $561,504.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $150.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1773.11 with a total volume of 666.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.75 $18.4 $18.5 $135.00 $370.0K 409 200 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.4 $9.05 $9.4 $120.00 $88.3K 619 108 TGT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.6 $18.1 $18.39 $140.00 $80.6K 1.2K 25 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.6 $26.85 $27.0 $130.00 $56.7K 1.0K 21 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $19.0 $17.55 $18.24 $150.00 $54.9K 433 30

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Target, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Target's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,307,870, the TGT's price is up by 0.33%, now at $135.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $133.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.