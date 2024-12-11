Vistra Unusual Options Activity For December 11

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vistra VST, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $844,269, and 4 are calls, amounting to $150,347.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $155.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vistra's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vistra's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $135.00 $289.4K 1.3K 507 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.7 $5.8 $135.00 $255.7K 1.3K 948 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.7 $12.7 $12.7 $155.00 $106.6K 708 85 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.6 $7.6 $7.6 $148.00 $63.8K 198 90 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.0 $20.0 $21.0 $125.00 $52.5K 2.2K 25

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Current Position of Vistra

With a trading volume of 1,581,753, the price of VST is up by 2.92%, reaching $145.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Vistra

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $169.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $169.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

