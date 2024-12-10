Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Moderna

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Moderna MRNA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $220,016, and 3 are calls, amounting to $329,420.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $175.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Moderna's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Moderna's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $55.00 $210.0K 1.1K 202 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $18.8 $17.5 $18.14 $45.00 $90.7K 417 51 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.2 $5.05 $5.15 $35.00 $69.5K 520 139 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.45 $8.05 $8.32 $45.00 $41.5K 1.6K 62 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.01 $1.94 $1.94 $44.00 $30.8K 482 33

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna

With a volume of 2,515,833, the price of MRNA is down -3.57% at $44.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $50.6.

* An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $40. * An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $58. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $41. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $69. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

