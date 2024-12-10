Smart Money Is Betting Big In AXP Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on American Express AXP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AXP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for American Express. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,770, and 7 calls, totaling $388,523.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $340.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.25 $17.05 $17.05 $300.00 $102.3K 1.5K 120 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.05 $10.7 $10.7 $300.00 $87.7K 5.8K 431 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.6 $9.55 $9.55 $340.00 $62.0K 297 65 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.35 $6.1 $6.1 $310.00 $50.6K 2.2K 178 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $1.03 $0.64 $0.7 $295.00 $35.7K 2.1K 1.9K

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

American Express's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 594,132, with AXP's price up by 1.75%, positioned at $301.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $322.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $301. * An analyst from Compass Point persists with their Neutral rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $315. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

