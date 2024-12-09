This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snowflake

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake SNOW revealed 53 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,070,410, and 40 were calls, valued at $3,343,807.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $270.0 for Snowflake during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Snowflake stands at 1282.47, with a total volume reaching 20,749.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Snowflake, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $54.05 $53.65 $54.0 $128.00 $486.0K 126 90 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $2.69 $2.59 $2.69 $180.00 $407.0K 949 3.2K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.15 $39.9 $39.9 $155.00 $399.0K 1.3K 100 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $103.7 $97.3 $100.52 $100.00 $261.3K 133 26 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.4 $12.35 $12.4 $175.00 $124.2K 3.4K 227

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

Snowflake's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,446,960, the price of SNOW is down -0.85% at $182.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $182.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Snowflake with a target price of $188. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Snowflake with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $183. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Snowflake with a target price of $172.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.