American Airlines Gr's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Airlines Gr. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Gr AAL revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $146,143, and 6 were calls, valued at $413,531.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $15.5 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Gr options trades today is 19751.2 with a total volume of 57,600.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $15.5 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.88 $0.8 $0.87 $25.00 $234.9K 9.1K 2.7K AAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.86 $0.88 $15.50 $138.5K 62.9K 1.7K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.07 $1.07 $1.07 $15.50 $107.3K 62.9K 22.2K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.29 $0.27 $0.28 $11.00 $62.4K 1.4K 4.2K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.28 $0.11 $0.28 $11.00 $56.9K 1.4K 755

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr

Currently trading with a volume of 32,068,110, the AAL's price is up by 9.54%, now at $16.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on American Airlines Gr

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $16.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $16. * An analyst from Barclays upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for American Airlines Gr, targeting a price of $19. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Airlines Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.