Broadcom's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $547,745 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $426,081.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $195.0 for Broadcom over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.95 $9.9 $9.95 $168.00 $99.5K 2.9K 120 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.5 $5.55 $115.00 $83.2K 1.8K 150 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $8.15 $7.95 $7.96 $160.00 $79.5K 1.3K 238 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $26.05 $25.8 $26.05 $185.00 $67.7K 378 26 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $9.35 $9.3 $9.3 $165.00 $60.4K 1.0K 85

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Broadcom

Trading volume stands at 1,911,348, with AVGO's price up by 0.42%, positioned at $167.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $200.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $200.

