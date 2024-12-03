What the Options Market Tells Us About Boeing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing BA revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $269,563, and 12 were calls, valued at $720,327.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $220.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 3927.83, with a total volume reaching 51,063.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $1.09 $1.06 $1.09 $160.00 $109.0K 10.3K 11.7K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.95 $27.85 $28.95 $155.00 $92.6K 526 39 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $37.05 $35.85 $36.85 $190.00 $91.8K 60 0 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $2.22 $1.61 $1.72 $160.00 $82.5K 3.6K 525 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $150.00 $69.4K 4.6K 107

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,000,107, the price of BA is down by -0.41%, reaching $155.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Boeing

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $137.5.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.