Bank of America's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $351,268 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $128,420.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.0 to $60.0 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 5699.0, with a total volume reaching 4,464.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $32.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.62 $0.6 $0.6 $45.00 $90.0K 3.8K 1.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.0 $15.85 $16.0 $32.00 $80.0K 21.1K 50 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.21 $2.17 $2.2 $49.00 $50.6K 1.1K 679 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.6 $2.53 $2.6 $49.00 $50.1K 305 194 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.23 $2.18 $2.22 $49.00 $50.1K 1.1K 225

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bank of America, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,021,732, the BAC's price is down by -0.01%, now at $47.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.333333333333336.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bank of America with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.