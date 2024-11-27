Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PLTR

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palantir Technologies PLTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $394,321, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,134,569.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $75.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.3 $12.15 $12.3 $75.00 $269.3K 4.3K 18 PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.15 $10.05 $10.11 $70.00 $101.1K 1.1K 176 PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.77 $2.77 $2.77 $60.00 $76.1K 12.3K 919 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.6 $7.65 $60.00 $74.9K 19.4K 313 PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.5 $16.3 $16.3 $75.00 $73.3K 249 0

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 43,863,013, the price of PLTR is up 0.11% at $65.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.