Smart Money Is Betting Big In NOW Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ServiceNow NOW, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for ServiceNow. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 6% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $293,800, and 12 are calls, amounting to $482,760.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $1560.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 68.27 with a total volume of 273.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1560.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $8.6 $6.4 $7.4 $1022.50 $148.0K 1 200 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $351.4 $339.7 $346.32 $710.00 $69.2K 83 2 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $347.2 $335.0 $341.9 $710.00 $68.3K 83 4 NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $43.0 $41.9 $43.0 $1000.00 $64.5K 50 16 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $70.3 $67.2 $68.54 $1060.00 $54.8K 88 9

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ServiceNow, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ServiceNow's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 503,701, with NOW's price down by -2.64%, positioned at $1041.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1123.3333333333333.

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1150. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1070.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.