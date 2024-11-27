Decoding Coca-Cola's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Coca-Cola KO, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Coca-Cola. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,456, and 8 calls, totaling $678,335.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $75.0 for Coca-Cola during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coca-Cola's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coca-Cola's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Coca-Cola 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.1 $2.08 $2.1 $70.00 $295.6K 2.0K 1.4K KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.28 $65.00 $104.8K 1.2K 263 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.25 $12.9 $13.25 $55.00 $92.7K 232 70 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.08 $1.04 $1.04 $67.50 $43.8K 5.1K 2.3K KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.14 $2.0 $2.14 $72.50 $42.8K 1.5K 204

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coca-Cola, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,581,373, the KO's price is up by 0.57%, now at $64.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.