Snowflake Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Snowflake SNOW, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 63 extraordinary options activities for Snowflake. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $2,084,721, and 43 are calls, amounting to $3,056,613.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $230.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 2009.72 with a total volume of 27,599.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.05 $29.75 $30.0 $175.00 $900.0K 680 316 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $23.85 $23.55 $23.79 $165.00 $475.8K 1.4K 203 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $33.95 $33.7 $33.7 $140.00 $316.7K 746 119 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.4 $21.15 $21.3 $170.00 $213.0K 9.6K 669 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $26.15 $25.75 $26.05 $190.00 $197.9K 90 313

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Snowflake, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Snowflake's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,432,893, the SNOW's price is up by 1.18%, now at $173.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $167.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Snowflake with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Snowflake with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.