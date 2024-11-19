Novo Nordisk Unusual Options Activity For November 19

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novo Nordisk.

Looking at options history for Novo Nordisk NVO we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $549,674 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $2,045,493.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $130.0 for Novo Nordisk during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.34 $2.22 $2.23 $115.00 $289.9K 11.2K 3.4K NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.6 $5.66 $105.00 $190.8K 2.1K 557 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $105.00 $152.7K 2.1K 994 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.05 $18.8 $18.8 $120.00 $112.8K 1.9K 71 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.95 $4.95 $97.50 $99.5K 2.4K 224

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Novo Nordisk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,369,108, the price of NVO is up by 2.64%, reaching $102.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Novo Nordisk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.