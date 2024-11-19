Roblox Unusual Options Activity For November 19

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $259,440, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $562,301.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $80.0 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 3636.38, with a total volume reaching 16,256.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $48.00 $111.3K 12.4K 2.6K RBLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $4.25 $4.25 $4.25 $48.00 $79.0K 12.4K 1.9K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $48.00 $73.1K 12.4K 2.2K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $4.15 $4.15 $4.15 $48.00 $63.5K 12.4K 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $50.00 $62.7K 11 172

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform with 80 million daily active users that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning $3.5 billion in bookings in 2023 through in-game purchases and advertising while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers than creating new games or franchises.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Roblox

With a volume of 4,103,597, the price of RBLX is up 2.78% at $52.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $56.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $55. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $58. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.