Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Blackstone

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone BX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $170,649, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $435,781.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $190.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.15 $10.05 $10.05 $180.00 $137.6K 1.3K 140 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.94 $0.74 $0.94 $167.50 $71.1K 1 756 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $46.5 $43.8 $45.04 $150.00 $67.5K 270 15 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $41.3 $40.6 $41.06 $155.00 $61.5K 84 40 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $36.7 $35.05 $36.0 $180.00 $54.0K 48 15

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Blackstone, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Blackstone

With a volume of 512,442, the price of BX is up 0.62% at $184.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $182.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $182.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.