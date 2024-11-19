Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Uber Technologies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $130,920, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $365,061.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $70.00 $102.5K 7.5K 6 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.7 $80.00 $70.0K 14.5K 1.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $1.1 $1.0 $1.01 $74.00 $68.5K 2.6K 986 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.35 $21.0 $21.0 $50.00 $63.0K 1.4K 31 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.75 $18.3 $18.45 $67.50 $36.9K 21 20

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 7,389,919, the UBER's price is down by -0.77%, now at $68.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

