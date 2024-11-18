Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WFC

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $686,106, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $2,382,892.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $110.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $2.17 $2.18 $77.50 $915.6K 3.8K 4.2K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $29.65 $27.3 $27.3 $47.50 $546.0K 9.0K 200 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $34.5 $34.3 $34.5 $40.00 $244.9K 17.7K 102 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.95 $11.9 $11.95 $85.00 $182.8K 6 154 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.0 $17.0 $17.0 $60.00 $170.0K 10.5K 100

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

With a volume of 9,838,477, the price of WFC is down -0.31% at $74.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $77.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wells Fargo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.