This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lowe's Companies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $63,142, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,189,953.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $320.0 for Lowe's Companies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lowe's Companies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lowe's Companies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lowe's Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $97.65 $93.6 $95.05 $185.00 $114.1K 9 12 LOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $95.0 $91.8 $93.36 $195.00 $93.3K 0 12 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $93.4 $91.85 $93.4 $195.00 $84.0K 0 22 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $127.45 $127.3 $127.45 $150.00 $63.7K 9 20 LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.0 $127.3 $127.37 $150.00 $63.6K 9 15

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lowe's Companies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,442,989, the price of LOW is up 0.69% at $271.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Lowe's Companies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $291.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $295. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $305. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $307. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $290.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.