Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VKTX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Viking Therapeutics VKTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VKTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Viking Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $521,480, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $238,153.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $100.0 for Viking Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Viking Therapeutics options trades today is 344.29 with a total volume of 1,535.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Viking Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $22.3 $22.1 $22.2 $67.50 $288.6K 73 138 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $100.00 $68.0K 545 207 VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $20.1 $16.5 $18.95 $70.00 $56.8K 83 30 VKTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $33.9 $32.4 $33.08 $75.00 $52.9K 373 16 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $5.2 $4.8 $4.92 $55.00 $34.4K 155 152

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

In light of the recent options history for Viking Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,854,236, the VKTX's price is down by -4.56%, now at $51.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on Viking Therapeutics

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $96.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

