Booking Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $201,530 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $1,273,316.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4000.0 and $5500.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4000.0 to $5500.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1065.2 $1045.4 $1065.2 $4000.00 $106.5K 254 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $341.8 $321.8 $333.0 $4800.00 $99.9K 1.2K 5 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $920.7 $901.3 $920.7 $4150.00 $92.0K 66 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $549.7 $540.0 $540.0 $4550.00 $54.0K 532 3 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $549.6 $529.7 $535.0 $4550.00 $53.5K 532 4

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings

Trading volume stands at 56,603, with BKNG's price down by -0.46%, positioned at $5000.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 99 days.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5172.0.

* An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5005. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5100. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5400. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.