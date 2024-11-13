Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMZN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com AMZN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 81 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $623,147, and 70 are calls, amounting to $3,909,791.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $255.0 for Amazon.com over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 12064.83 with a total volume of 727,717.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $40.9 $40.6 $40.78 $175.00 $407.8K 1.5K 100 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $245.00 $227.0K 2.9K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/27/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $220.00 $150.4K 616 786 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.55 $16.45 $16.55 $210.00 $99.3K 13.7K 339 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.5 $16.5 $16.5 $210.00 $99.0K 13.7K 403

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,007,179, the price of AMZN is up 1.6% at $212.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $232.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $235. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $240. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amazon.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.