Looking At PDD Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings PDD we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $335,427 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,182,566.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $150.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PDD Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PDD Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $115.00 $177.1K 1.8K 1.7K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $19.55 $19.45 $19.55 $95.00 $89.9K 1 300 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/06/24 $8.85 $8.4 $8.45 $115.00 $84.4K 202 104 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $8.55 $8.3 $8.41 $110.00 $84.1K 1.4K 616 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $8.55 $8.3 $8.41 $110.00 $84.1K 1.4K 516

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

In light of the recent options history for PDD Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PDD Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,325,272, the price of PDD is down -4.23% at $112.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PDD Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.