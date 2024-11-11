Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Shopify

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify SHOP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 121 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 50 are puts, totaling $2,359,943, and 71 are calls, amounting to $5,026,047.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $135.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 2124.35 with a total volume of 112,583.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $6.6 $6.45 $6.48 $92.00 $244.8K 509 1.9K SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.2 $6.0 $6.15 $92.00 $232.3K 3.2K 2.8K SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $85.00 $140.0K 4.8K 519 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.45 $10.35 $10.35 $97.00 $80.7K 0 366 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/27/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $83.00 $80.0K 0 200

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Shopify, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 13,725,216, with SHOP's price up by 3.33%, positioned at $90.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Shopify

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Shopify with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Shopify with a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Shopify options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.