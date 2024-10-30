Looking At Applied Mat's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat AMAT revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $299,971, and 12 were calls, valued at $608,926.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $195.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Mat stands at 1237.27, with a total volume reaching 9,126.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Mat, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $45.75 $43.1 $45.0 $180.00 $135.0K 24 30 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.3 $2.29 $2.3 $187.50 $86.2K 820 389 AMAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $1.2 $1.2 $1.2 $180.00 $82.9K 920 697 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.25 $7.2 $7.21 $190.00 $72.2K 3.0K 194 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $18.0 $16.55 $17.51 $170.00 $70.0K 56 40

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Mat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat

Trading volume stands at 1,324,811, with AMAT's price down by -1.94%, positioned at $186.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $225.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $250. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

