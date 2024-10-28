What the Options Market Tells Us About Exxon Mobil

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $207,530 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $483,388.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $135.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $135.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $1.55 $1.52 $1.52 $120.00 $68.4K 678 514 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.41 $1.09 $1.21 $135.00 $63.2K 6.0K 546 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $110.00 $62.5K 2.2K 346 XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.84 $130.00 $54.7K 1.5K 80 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.25 $118.00 $34.7K 100 208

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,747,939, with XOM's price down by -0.57%, positioned at $118.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.