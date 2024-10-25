Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMZN Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Amazon.com AMZN, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AMZN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Amazon.com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 53% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $85,572, and 12 calls, totaling $979,226.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $190.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.64 $1.6 $1.63 $187.50 $233.7K 16.3K 8.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.52 $1.42 $1.5 $187.50 $176.1K 16.3K 5.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $17.65 $17.45 $17.53 $185.00 $113.9K 3.8K 71 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.6 $2.59 $2.6 $180.00 $85.5K 5.5K 839 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $1.59 $1.5 $1.58 $187.50 $79.0K 16.3K 1.8K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Amazon.com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 866,137, the price of AMZN is up 0.9% at $188.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $242.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Pivotal Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $260. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $235. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $265. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $240. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.