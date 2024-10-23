MicroStrategy Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy MSTR revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $305,687, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,298,345.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $450.0 for MicroStrategy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $65.6 $64.15 $65.0 $220.00 $325.0K 189 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $89.85 $88.5 $88.5 $250.00 $159.3K 2.5K 45 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $20.5 $18.15 $20.0 $232.50 $148.5K 86 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $25.6 $24.9 $25.6 $205.00 $128.0K 251 50 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $66.0 $59.5 $64.05 $450.00 $96.0K 442 15

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

In light of the recent options history for MicroStrategy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy

With a trading volume of 519,526, the price of MSTR is down by -2.14%, reaching $214.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $250.0.

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $290. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $245.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.